ABUJA, March 8 Nigeria is determined to emerge
from its first recession in a quarter of a century this year and
needs to put more effort in revamping its infrastructure, its
budget minister said on Wednesday.
Udoma Udo Udoma said the economy was beginning to recover
after it experienced a smaller contraction in the fourth
quarter, although it was still in a recession.
"The 2017 budget is structured to do just that ... we are
anxious to get the budget passed so that we can begin the
implementation and begin to take all the steps we need to get
the economy out of recession," he told reporters after a cabinet
meeting.
