ABUJA Aug 19 Nigeria is to allocate 60 billion
naira ($180 million) more spending on capital projects as part
of the 2016 budget in a bid to boost the economy, Finance
Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Friday.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is suffering its worst
financial crisis in decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers
public finances and the naira. The central bank governor has
said recession is likely.
Government capital spending so far has exceeded 400 billion
naira this year, Adeosun said, despite the budget being held up
for months by wrangling between President Muhammadu Buhari and
parliament.
However, with oil prices dropping, the government has
struggled to fund the budget. It is now seeking advisers to
manage a $1-billion eurobond it intends to offer this year.
"We are going for another capital allocation meeting where
we are going to allocate another 60 billion. We are pumping
money into the economy at a very rapid rate," Adeosun told
reporters.
Buhari on Thursday said the country needed to balance
monetary and fiscal policies in order to return to
growth.
Adeosun said apart from infrastructure investments, the
government was reviewing its tax policies to improve collection
and widen the net, make its import tariffs more competitive and
cut costs to boost the economy.
Nigeria generated 200 billion naira from independent sources
this year which includes revenues from government departments
that would have otherwise not been captured in the budget.
The West African nation will tap partnerships with the
private sector to boost investment. Adeosun said the government
was in discussion with General Electric to develop and
operate rail services to improve transport for goods across the
country.
