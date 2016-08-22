Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
ABUJA Aug 22 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will ask parliament for extra powers allowing him to take "emergency" decisions to revive the economy, a government source said on Monday.
The government put together a bill titled "Emergency economic stabilization" which will be submitted to parliament, the source said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 21.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its refining business and its unit that transports crude oil and refined products.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners