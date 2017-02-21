BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
Adeosun also told CNBC that Nigeria hoped to sign in the next few months a loan worth $1.3 billion from China's Export-Import Bank (Exim) to fund railway projects in the West African nation. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses