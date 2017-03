ABUJA Nov 16 Nigeria will use about half of its $4.11 billion oil savings Excess Crude Account to meet ongoing expenditures, its finance minister said on Sunday.

"We are not trying to deplete it. But we might go to tap about half of it or slightly less than half to be able to meet expenditures that are crystallizing at the moment that we need to make," Ngozi Okonja-Iweala told journalists. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)