LONDON Feb 19 BG Group has bought six
liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Italian utility Enel
as it seeks to replace lost supplies from its Egyptian
operations.
The British firm will take delivery of the cargoes from
October, 2014 at Nigeria's Bonny Island liquefaction plant,
where Enel owns export capacity, according to trade sources.
Oil and gas firm BG Group warned last month that turmoil in
Egypt would hit output this year and next, prompting it to issue
a force majeure, sending its shares plunging.
Trade sources said the company paid 14-14.5 percent of the
price of oil for the makeup volumes.
That works out to a per cargo LNG price of $15.70 per
million British thermal units, not including shipping costs.
Global spot LNG prices are currently trading at $20.50 per
mmBtu.
BG, which counts on Egypt for about one-fifth of its
production, said the government there had not honoured
agreements covering BG's share of gas from fields, with high
levels of gas being diverted to the domestic market.
This had prevented BG from meeting export obligations for an
Egyptian LNG project and as a result it had served so-called
"force majeure" notices to affected buyers and lenders,
effectively freeing all sides from contract terms due to
circumstances beyond their control.
Last year Swiss-based Koch Supply & Trading took delivery of
Enel's annually tendered Nigerian volumes.