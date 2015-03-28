PORT HARCOURT, March 28 Gunmen shot dead a Nigerian soldier in an ambush in the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt on Saturday, the military said, as voters were casting their ballots across the country in a presidential election.

Brigadier-General K.A. Essien told reporters in Port Harcourt, the centre of Africa's biggest oil and gas industry, of the attack but gave no further details. (Reporting by Emmanuel Masha; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ed Cropley)