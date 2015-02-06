(Drops the word 'wealthy' from section one, paragraph 15, and
adds 'mostly' to qualify religious distribution)
By Tim Cocks and Joe Brock
ABUJA Nigeria Feb 6 In late 2013,
Nigeria's then central bank governor Lamido Sanusi wrote to
President Goodluck Jonathan claiming that the state oil company
had failed to remit tens of billions of oil revenues it owed the
state.
After the letter was leaked to Reuters and a local news
site, Jonathan publicly dismissed the claim and replaced
Sanusi, saying the banker had mismanaged the central bank's
budget. A Senate committee later found Sanusi's account lacked
substance.
Sanusi has since become Emir of Kano, the country's second
highest Islamic authority, and has smoothed over relations with
the president. He declined to discuss his earlier assertions.
Before he was sacked, though, the central banker submitted to
Nigeria's parliament more than 300 pages of documentation in
support of his claim. Reuters has reviewed that dossier, which
offers one of the most comprehensive studies of waste,
mismanagement and what Sanusi called "leakages" of cash in
Nigeria's oil industry. Detailed here, the dossier includes oil
contracts, confidential government letters, private presidential
correspondence and legal opinions.
Sanusi's letter and documents do not state whether he thinks
the money was stolen or lost through mismanagement. Nor did he
make allegations of illegal acts against any specific
individuals or entities. Both corruption and bad governance are
perennial problems in Africa's most populous nation, and central
issues in elections due on Feb. 14.
Nigeria's oil industry accounts for around 95 percent of the
country's foreign exchange earnings. If Nigeria continued to
leak cash at the rate described in his letter to the president,
Sanusi said at the time, the consequences for the economy would
be disastrous. Specifically, the failure of state-owned Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation "to remit foreign exchange to the
Federation Account in a period of rising oil prices has made our
management of exchange rates and price stability ... extremely
difficult," he wrote. "The central bank of Nigeria is always
blamed for high rates of interest," but "given these leakages,
the alternative is a devalued currency ... and financial
instability."
That is exactly what has happened. As oil prices have
plummeted to around $55 a barrel, half their level at the
beginning of 2014, Sanusi's successor Godwin Emefiele has
devalued the naira, Nigeria's currency, by 8 percent, and raised
interest rates for the first time in more than two years.
Nigerian foreign exchange reserves are down around 20
percent on a year ago, while the balance in the country's oil
savings account has fallen from $9 billion in December 2012 to
$2.5 billion at the start of this year, even though oil prices
were buoyant over much of that period. Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala told reporters at a press conference in November
that a significant portion of that money was distributed to the
powerful governors of Nigeria's 36 states instead of being saved
for a rainy day.
Nigerians are rarely shocked by stories of billions going
unaccounted for, or ending up with politically powerful
individuals. Africa's largest oil producer has for years
consistently ranked towards the bottom of Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
Sanusi handed his documents to a parliamentary inquiry set
up last February to investigate the assertion in his letter that
billions of dollars in oil revenue had not reached the central
bank. He told the inquiry that state oil group NNPC had made $67
billion worth of oil sales in the previous 19 months. Of that,
he said, between $10.8 billion and $20 billion was unaccounted
for.
A spokesman for the president declined to comment on the
specific contents of Sanusi's dossier. He referred to a
statement made at the time the banker was pushed out. It said
the government "remains committed to ensuring integrity and
accountability and discipline in every sector of the economy ...
And indeed we look forward to a situation whereby Mr. Sanusi
will continue to assist the legislature in their
investigations."
Those investigations include a "forensic audit" of the oil
industry set up by Okonjo-Iweala. The audit was given to
Jonathan on Feb. 2 and he said he would hand it on to Nigeria's
auditor general. NNPC said on Feb. 5 it had received a copy of
the audit, before it was made public. The firm said the audit
cleared it of wrongdoing, although it found NNPC owed the
government $1.48 billion for a separate shortfall.
A spokesman for NNPC rejected Sanusi's allegations and
referred Reuters to last August's Senate inquiry. The inquiry
expressed satisfaction that most of the money not remitted was
withheld for legitimate reasons. But it urged the NNPC to remit
$700 million that the committee said it could not account for.
Diezani Alison-Madueke, the oil minister who oversees
NNPC, did not respond to a request for comment. She told the
inquiry at the time that the correct sum for money not remitted
was $10.8 billion, which was to pay for subsidies.
The NNPC has consistently said it did nothing wrong. The oil
company said last year that Sanusi's allegations came from his
"misunderstanding" of how the oil industry works. The central
bank is "a banking outfit ... how will they understand petroleum
engineering issues?" then managing director Andrew Yakubu asked
journalists. "They are not auditors."
Sanusi's claims were seen by some Nigerians as part of the
historic tensions between the country's mostly Christian south
and poorer, mostly Muslim north. Jonathan and oil minister
Alison-Madueke are Christians from the oil-producing Niger Delta
in the south. Sanusi is a Muslim from the country's north, as is
Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler of Nigeria who is the
main presidential candidate running against Jonathan. The two
regions have historically taken it in turns to hold the
presidency. Since 2009, though, Jonathan has broken with this
tradition.
Sanusi has said any notion there were religious or ethnic
politics behind his allegations is absurd. He has declined to be
interviewed since becoming the Emir of Kano.
But last April, two months after he was sacked but before he
took on his new role, Sanusi told Reuters he worried that the
sheer quantities of cash going missing were "unsustainable."
"You are taking what doesn't belong to you and transferring
it to private hands," he told Reuters. "The state is captive to
vested interests."
NO-BID CONTRACTS
Sanusi's documents identify three key mechanisms through
which Nigeria has allegedly allowed middlemen to channel oil
funds away from the central bank. Among the recipients, Sanusi
alleges, are government officials and high-flying society
figures.
The three mechanisms are: contracts awarded
non-competitively to two companies that did not supply services
but sub-contracted the work; a kerosene subsidy that doesn't
help the people it is meant to; and a series of complex, opaque
"swap deals" that might be short-changing the state.
Sanusi's concerns around the first of these mechanisms
centre on the 2011 sale by Royal Dutch Shell of its interests in
five oil fields. The blocks were majority-owned by NNPC. The
government, keen to end the domination of the oil industry by
foreign oil majors, had been encouraging Shell and others to
sell to local firms.
Shell sold its interest in the fields to companies in Poland
and Britain. But the new owners did not get the same rights
Shell had. To promote local control, the NNPC gave the right to
operate the fields to its own subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum
Development Company (NPDC).
Without soliciting bids, the NPDC signed "strategic
partnership agreements" worth around $6.6 billion with two other
local firms to manage them.
One firm, Seven Energy, signed for three fields; another,
Atlantic Energy, for two.
Seven Energy was co-founded in 2004 by Kola Aluko, an oil
trader and Christian southerner. Aluko also co-owned Atlantic
with another southerner, former oil trader Jide Omokore.
Atlantic was incorporated the day before it signed the deals.
Geneva-based Aluko is a high-profile member of Nigeria's
elite. He owns a fleet of supercars, including a Ferrari 458 GT2
that he races with Swiss team Kessel Racing. He also owns a $50
million yacht, according to Forbes magazine, and divides his
time between a $40 million home in Los Angeles, an $8.6 million
duplex on Fifth Avenue in New York, and homes in Abuja and
Geneva. A colleague describes him as a "work hard, play harder
kind of guy. He's extravagant. That's just his style."
Aluko, whose stake in Seven is now minimal, did not respond
to emailed questions.
Omokore has also become rich from oil and gas. Forbes has
estimated annual revenue at another of his companies, Energy
Resources Group, at $400 million. His jet-setting lifestyle is a
regular feature in the local press. Omokore could not be reached
for comment.
Reuters has reviewed the contracts the firms signed with
NPDC. They give Seven Energy 10 percent of profits in the three
oil blocks it operates, while Atlantic gets 30 percent of
profits in its two blocks. The contracts also show that, unlike
Shell, neither firm pays royalties, profit tax or duties to the
state.
Both companies quickly sub-contracted production work to
other operators, according to Sanusi's submission to parliament
and several market sources. The companies did not disclose terms
of these contracts.
Atlantic does not publish accounts, but Seven's 2013 annual
report shows its deal with NPDC helped its revenue more than
triple to $345 million.
In May 2013, Nigeria's parliament threatened to investigate
the NPDC contracts because they were not issued through
competitive tender. But the NNPC argued no tender was needed
because the contracts involved no sale of equity in the oil
fields; the probe did not go ahead.
Sanusi did not accuse Seven and Atlantic of any
illegalities, but he did question why the NPDC chose those
companies. His report said the deals' only purpose seemed to be
"acquiring assets belonging to the federation (state) and
transferring the income to private hands."
Asked about this, NNPC referred to the Senate report, which
found that no-bid partnership agreements are not new. It also
said that "it may be good policy to encourage indigenous players
by giving them greater participation," but called for such deals
"to be conducted in a transparent and competitive manner."
Seven did not comment. It says on its website its agreement
with NPDC pre-dated the Jonathan administration and included an
allowance for taxes. The company says it has invested more than
$500 million, more than doubled production from its three
blocks, and paid $48.8 million in taxes in 2013. Atlantic did
not comment.
KEROSENE SUBSIDIES
The second mechanism Sanusi's report identifies as
problematic is a decades-old state subsidy provided to retailers
of kerosene, the fuel most Nigerians use for cooking.
Nigeria lacks the refining capacity to make kerosene, so
imports it instead. The government then sells the kerosene to
retailers at a cheaper price than the import price. This subsidy
is meant to make kerosene affordable for the poor. In reality,
though, retailers have long hiked prices so consumers pay much
more than official levels.
In June 2009, Jonathan's predecessor, Umaru Yar'Adua,
ordered a halt to the scheme on the grounds that it was not
working. But the subsidies carried on regardless. The NNPC told
parliament last February that it still deducts billions of
dollars a year from its earnings to cover it.
In his report, Sanusi called the kerosene subsidy a "racket"
that lines the pockets of private kerosene retailers and NNPC
staff. The report estimated the cost of the subsidy at $100
million a month. It said kerosene retailers - there are hundreds
of them around the country - routinely charged customers much
higher prices than the government pays to import the fuel.
Sanusi's report included an analysis of kerosene prices
across Nigeria's 36 states over two years. It found that the
government buys kerosene at 150 naira per litre from importers
and then sells it to retailers at just 40 naira per
litre. Sanusi's analysis found consumers pay an average of
170-200 naira per litre, and sometimes as much as 270 naira.
"The margin of 300 percent to 500 percent over purchase
price is economic rent, which never got to the man on the
street," Sanusi wrote.
NNPC said in a statement last year that it can't force
retailers to sell kerosene at the subsidised price.
SWAP DEALS
The third mechanism Sanusi identified involves other types
of refined petroleum products, such as gasoline. Like kerosene,
these are also imported. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil
producer but it depends on imports for 80 percent of its fuel
needs because its refining capacity is tiny.
To pay for the imported products, Nigeria barters its crude
oil. Sanusi's dossier focuses on these barter exchanges, which
are known as "swap deals." The idea is that importers who bring
in refined fuel worth a given amount receive an "equivalent
value" in crude oil.
How that equivalent value is determined is unclear. Sanusi
said he was uncertain how much, if anything, is lost in these
deals. But he expressed concern at the sheer value of oil that
changes hands and the lack of oversight. His report estimated
that between 2010 and 2011, traders involved in swap
deals effectively bartered 200,000 barrels of crude a day -
worth nearly $20 million at average crude prices over the period
- for a loosely determined equivalent value in refined
products. It is impossible to tell, he said, if all the refined
products were delivered, let alone if the terms were fair.
"It was clear to us that these transactions ... were not
properly structured, monitored and audited," he wrote.
Sanusi wrote in his report that mismanagement and "leakages"
of cash in the industry cost Nigeria billions of dollars a year.
Since the price of oil has fallen by around half since the
start of 2014, such losses are even more significant. As it
approaches elections, Nigeria faces plummeting oil revenues and
a lack of buffers to shield the economy. Construction projects
are on hold and the government is struggling to pay its sizeable
workforce.
Multiple scandals in the oil sector since Jonathan took
power have boosted the popularity of his rival, former military
leader Muhammadu Buhari. Remembered by some for deposing a
civilian government in a 1983 coup and trampling on civil
liberties, the sandal-wearing general often promises to "free
Nigeria from corruption."
Jonathan, too, says he will "clean up" Nigeria. By using
technology and strengthening institutions, "I will solve the
problem of corruption in this country," he told a crowd in
Ibadan in January.
(Edited by Sara Ledwith and Simon Robinson)