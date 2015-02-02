PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Feb 2 Three bomb blasts
in succession struck high court buildings in different parts of
Nigeria's oil producing hub of Rivers state on Monday, causing
no casualties, police said.
"The commissioner of police is deeply saddened by these
senseless attacks on the temples of justice in Rivers," police
spokesman Ahmad Mohammad said in a statement, adding the
identity of the attackers who laid the dynamite two weeks before
hotly contested national elections were unknown.
"We must realise that violence will never be a solution to
our problems."
(Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Alison Williams)