LONDON Feb 26 Further delays to Nigeria's
election are unacceptable and the opposition will take the
government to court if the election commission chief is forced
out, presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.
The vote in Africa's largest economy pits incumbent Goodluck
Jonathan of the PDP against former military ruler Buhari of the
All Progressives Congress (APC) in the most hotly contested
election since the end of military rule in 1999.
The vote was set for Feb. 14 but postponed to March 28 after
the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had
been told by security chiefs they could not guarantee security
due to an offensive against Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
"It is in our collective interest that the postponed
elections will be held on the scheduled date, that they should
be free and fair, and that their outcome should be respected by
all parties," Buhari said in a speech in London.
"Any form of extensions under whatever guise is
unconstitutional and will not be tolerated," he said.
The decision to postpone was widely viewed as INEC yielding
to pressure by the PDP and local media have reported mounting
pressure on INEC chairman Attahiru Jega.
"Jega was appointed constitutionally," Buhari told reporters
after giving his speech. "Let the president's supporters react
(within) the constitution of the country. If they react
unconstitutionally we'll take them to court."
The vote is another big test of security in Africa's most
populous country, whose 170 million people are split almost
evenly between Christian and Muslims. Eight hundred people died
in violence after the last election in 2011.
