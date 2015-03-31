ABUJA, March 31 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan telephoned opposition challenger Muhammadu Buhari on
Tuesday to congratulate him on winning this weekend's election,
a spokesman for Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) said.
"At about 5 minutes to 5, President Jonathan called General
Muhammadu Buhari, the winner of the elections, to congratulate
him," APC spokesman Lai Mohammed said.
"I think he conceded defeat. There had always been this fear
that he might not want to concede but he will remain a hero for
this move. The tension will go down dramatically," he added.
"Anyone who tries to foment trouble on the account that they
have lost the election will be doing so purely on his own."
(Reporting by Alexix Akwagyiram; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing
by Ed Cropley)