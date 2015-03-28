ABUJA, March 28 A group calling itself the
Nigerian Cyber Army hacked into and shut down the electoral
commission's website on Saturday, warning officials not to rig
the presidential election as accreditation for voting in the
poll was under way.
"Strucked by Nigerian Cyber Army," read the banner at the
top of the page, and underneath: "security is just an illusion."
The Independence Electoral Commission (INEC) said in a tweet
that it was aware of the hack and investigating it, although
with about 120,000 polling stations to manage and major
technological problems with biometric card readers, its
resources are stretched.
The disabling of the website was not seen as interfering
with the voting process.
The page featured a picture taken from a newspaper of
candidates Muhammadu Buhari and President Goodluck Jonathan as
football players and INEC chairman Attahiru Jega as referee
warning them against "post match hooliganism".
"If you attempt to rig, you will pay," the message read.
Government websites are periodically hacked by ingenious
Nigerians making use of creative grammar and punctuation to
leave embarrassing messages.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Stephen Powell)