* Rally in Jonathan's home state week before election
* Jonathan faces criticism over Islamist insurgency
* Election race is tightest since end of military rule
By Tim Cocks
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Feb 6 Nigerian ruling party
politicians and former militants who in past decades disrupted
Africa's biggest oil industry met in President Goodluck
Jonathan's home state of Bayelsa on Friday to rally support for
his re-election bid a week before the vote.
Thousands of supporters wearing the red and green of the
ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) cheered as Jonathan took
the stage after hours of dancing to singers and a live band.
"I know you love me and I love you," Jonathan told them in
the stadium of the Bayelsa state capital Yenagoa, his short
speech punctuated by bass guitar and crashing symbols.
"I will make sure that everybody, in one way or another,
tastes the fruits of democracy," he said, wearing his trademark
fedora hat and carrying a gold-handled cane.
Jonathan is campaigning heavily in a tight race amid
criticism he has failed to quell a bloody Islamist insurgency or
tackle corruption, complaints that have dented his popularity in
the largely Muslim north, but also in the religiously-mixed
southwest.
In return, he has drawn attention to his achievements,
including creating universities and privatising the electric
power sector.
The bastion of his support remains the Niger Delta, a region
that has long felt it deserves more of the oil wealth it
produces. His rallies in the north have been disrupted by thugs
and his convoy has been stoned, but in Bayelsa he was more or
less guaranteed an enthusiastic showing.
Jonathan, a former zoology lecturer and the son of a canoe
carver from the creeks of the Delta, faces former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari in an election on Feb. 14 that is likely to be
the closest since the end of military rule in 1999.
As his motorcade sped through Yenagoa, crowds clapped and
women in bright headdresses danced.
MILITANT LEADER
They cheered nearly as loudly for former Niger Delta
militant leader Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, who rode past earlier on
the top of a dark Mercedes Benz 4x4, stretching his fist out of
his white robe in a power salute.
Asari's Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force managed to push
oil prices to record highs in 2004 with its constant attacks and
threats against oil production in the delta's swampy creeks.
Since then, peace deals with the region's warlords,
including a lucrative amnesty and in some cases government
contracts, have pacified the delta. The insurgency by Boko Haram
Islamist militants in the north has become the number one threat
to Nigeria's security.
As another former militant leader, Kinglsey Kuku, who is now
a presidential adviser, headed towards the stadium, a police
officer stood to attention and saluted him.
Jonathan's presidency since 2009 -- the first time anyone
from the delta has had the top job -- helped cool tensions in
the region, which complains that it produces the oil that has
made many Nigerians rich while seeing little benefit.
Both Asari and Kuku have been quoted in the local press as
threatening a return to the days of militancy if Jonathan does
not get a second term. He is also hugely popular in the delta.
A debate is raging between the PDP, which says the election
should be delayed because the electoral commission is not ready,
and the APC, which wants it to go ahead on the scheduled date.
Most diplomats expect a delay.
Buhari, who ruled Nigeria as military dictator between
1983-85, is campaigning heavily on a perception that Jonathan
has failed to deal with the insurgency in the north.
But many in the Niger Delta, hundreds of miles away from the
insurgency plaguing the northeast, feel it is still their turn.
"The north held power for 25 years and we had nothing," said
T.T. Abasa, a builder. "Now it is the turn of the south-south
(delta)."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)