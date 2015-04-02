* Jonathan presidency helped defuse attacks on oil industry
* Militants threatened to go back to the creeks if he lost
* No immediate sign of trouble in Africa's top oil industry
By Julia Payne
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, April 2 The militant
leaders who once wrought havoc in the Niger Delta oil industry
have suddenly gone quiet following the defeat of Nigeria's
incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, in an election this
week.
An amnesty deal with the militants brokered by Jonathan when
he was vice president in 2009 ended their rebellion, offering
them generous payouts that they still enjoy today.
But in the run-up to the election, several trumpeted threats
to return to war should Jonathan lose the election.
He lost by a landslide to former military ruler and Muslim
northerner Muhammadu Buhari, and called for peace amongst
Nigerians as he conceded defeat.
Despite their earlier threats, the militants appear to be
keeping their own counsel now.
"People are asking where are the militants?" Alagoa Morris,
a delta environmental activist, told Reuters.
In the early 2000s, the militants' campaign of blowing up
pipelines and kidnapping oil workers in the creeks and mangrove
swamps of the Niger Delta pushed oil prices to record highs.
Morris echoed the thoughts of some delta residents in saying
he did not want to see a reprisal of those days.
"They should let sleeping dogs lie. We need peace in the
creeks."
MARBLE HALLS
Former rebel leader Kingsley Kuku, a militant turned advisor
to Jonathan who was quoted in newspapers as saying his Ijaw
ethnic group would go to war if the president was not
re-elected, did not respond to requests for comment.
Nor did Tompolo, who has become a multimillionaire on
government contracts to secure pipelines he used to attack.
Self-styled "Ex-General" Reuben Wilson, a normally garrulous
former fighter, told Reuters he was "in no mood to talk".
Perhaps the prospect of going from luxury back to living in
mosquito-infested swamps is a decision that requires some
thought.
Many militants now sit comfortably now in big houses with
swimming pools and have built up huge business empires that can
probably outlast the amnesty's end.
During the election, Reuters visited the house of a militant
called General Ogunboss which had marble floors and throne-like
chairs.
"Considerations are different this time," said Edward Obi,
head of an environmental group. "They are self-interested human
beings, and there is nobody out there to protect them now".
Thousands of foot soldiers also stand to lose their meal
tickets if the amnesty programme, which expires at the end of
2015, stopped. It provides a stipend for about 30,000 people
while they study, its spokesman Daniel Alabrah said.
"If you stop the programme today it might create some kind
of unrest," he said. "The expectation is that it will be
extended by up to two years".
None of this addresses the underlying issue that led to the
militant unrest in the first place - the delta's deep sense of
injustice at producing the oil that funds Nigeria's government
and pays for nearly everything the nation imports but receiving
little back except environmental devastation.
Having a man from a humble a background in the delta helped
placate that sense of injustice, but Nigeria continued to suffer
oil theft and piracy on an industrial scale.
Unless Buhari addresses these grievances, militant violence
could return.
"Where there is no true justice there will never be peace,"
said Louis Chukwu, a resident of the oil town of Port Harcourt,
said after hearing of Buhari's win.
"We cannot continue being marginalized and cheated".
