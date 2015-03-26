March 26 Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation,
largest economy and the continent's leading oil and gas
producer, holds presidential and parliamentary elections on
Saturday.
The contest is seen largely as a two horse race between
President Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian from the southerly oil
producing Niger Delta, and main opposition challenger Muhammadu
Buhari, a northern Muslim and former military ruler.
Here are some facts about Nigeria:
ECONOMY: Nigeria overtook South Africa as Africa's largest
economy in 2014, after a rebasing calculation almost doubled its
GDP to more than $500 billion, and growth of around 6 percent
has made it one of the world's fastest growing economies.
-- Oil accounts for more than 90 percent of foreign revenues
and about three quarters of government revenues. The decline of
crude prices in recent months has hurt the country's finances,
causing the naira to fall about 20 percent since June, despite
the central bank spending billions of dollars to prop it up.
The government has also had to repeatedly slash capital
spending in the 2015 budget at a time when spending on the
elections is surging.
-- Farming and manufacturing have been neglected in the 55
years since oil was found. Successive governments have done
little to diversify the economy, though Jonathan's agricultural
policies, including removing corrupt middle men from fertiliser
handouts, are seen as a step in the right direction.
-- The banking sector is growing rapidly and capital markets
are deepening, attracting foreign investment, although the
currency falls linked to the elections and the declining oil
revenues have led many foreign investors to sit it out for now.
-- Inflation is now in single digits, despite Nigeria's
dependence on imports, including everything from toothpicks to
refined fuel, but the cost of doing business is exorbitant.
OIL: Nigeria produced just under 2 million barrels per day
(bpd) in 2014, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.
Much of it used to be exported to the U.S. but, since that
country's shale boom, the biggest buyers are in Asia and Europe.
-- Its sweet, light crude is sought-after because it is easy
to refine into high-yield end products such as gasoline.
-- It has four refineries with a combined capacity of
385,000 bpd but they have never reached full production because
of sabotage and poor maintenance, causing the country to rely on
expensive imported fuel for 80 percent of its energy needs.
-- It also has the world's seventh largest gas reserves and
has ambitious plans to increase supply to 13 billion cubic feet
per day (cfd) by 2015, roughly double current levels. Despite
being Africa's top gas producer, it only generates 3-4 hours of
electricity a day.
SECURITY: Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram has killed
thousands over the last six years and kidnapped hundreds in its
attempt to create an Islamic emirate in the northeast, occupying
territory around the size of Belgium by the start of this year.
-- An offensive against the militants in the last six weeks
by the army - alongside troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger -
pushed the group out of most of the areas it had controlled.
-- Thousands have been killed in localised violence since
the end of military rule in 1999, mostly in sectarian clashes in
the central "Middle Belt" that often flare up around election
time.
-- Violence by militants in the Niger Delta in the south,
one of the world's largest wetlands and home to the continent's
biggest energy industry, has eased since an amnesty in 2009.
POPULATION: With around 170 million people, Nigeria is
Africa's most populous nation, home to more people than Russia.
One in five sub-Saharan Africans are Nigerian.
-- It is one of the world's major oil and gas exporters but
well over half of its people live on less than $2 a day. Life
expectancy at birth is just 48.4 years, on a par with much
poorer West African nations such as Sierra Leone and Chad.
RELIGION: Roughly divided into a Muslim north and Christian
south, with sizeable minorities in both. The Muslim community,
accounting for approximately half the population, is the largest
in sub-Saharan Africa. Traditional beliefs are widespread and
many combine them with Islam or Christianity.
-- Home to more than 250 ethnic groups, the three biggest
being the Hausa, Yoruba and Ibo. English is the official
language but in many rural areas only local languages - of which
there are around 520 - are used.
