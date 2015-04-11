* Opposition's Buhari won March 28 presidential election
* Presidential vote was deemed freest and fairest yet
* At least nine killed in election-related violence
* Past governorship votes marred by violence, fraud
(Updates death toll, adds quotes)
By Tim Cocks and Julia Payne
LAGOS, April 11, The final stage of Nigeria's
election began on Saturday with voting for powerful state
governors, two weeks after a presidential vote paved the way for
the country's first democratic transfer of the top job.
The 36 governors are among the most influential politicians
in Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and economy, with
budgets larger than those of small nations.
With so much at stake, candidates in past governorship
elections have often played dirty. Ballot box snatching and
shootings have marred the process in several states and at least
nine people have been killed. Many results are expected to
emerge on Sunday.
Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) beat
President Goodluck Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party
(PDP) last month with 15.4 million votes to 13.3 million.
The vote, which Buhari won on pledges to clean up Nigeria's
notoriously corrupt politics and crack down harder on the
Islamist Boko Haram insurgency, was deemed free and less violent
than past polls.
Yet for many Nigerians, who their governor is matters more
than who sits in the capital Abuja. In the early going of
Saturday's vote, however, turnout was lower than for the
presidential poll in most states while in the south and
southeast, voters were more apathetic after the PDP defeat on
March 28 and fears of violence.
"There has been an improvement ... within some polling
stations here (in Lagos), much better. In the rest of the
country it dependsturnout is lower," chief observer of the
European mission Santiago Fisas told journalists in Lagos.
INCIDENTS DISRUPT SOME VOTING
Sporadic violence in coastal Rivers state, Nigeria's oil
hub, disrupted balloting in many districts. Voting began hours
late after a 2,000-strong early morning protest in the state
capital Port Harcourt delayed the distribution of materials, a
Reuters witness said. Shootings on the streets of several Rivers
towns forced voters to initially remain indoors, eyewitnesses
and an observer said.
Five people were killed in the northwestern state of Kebbi.
Four voters were shot in a scuffle with soldiers, police
spokesman Nafiu Abubakar and witnesses said. Early on Saturday,
an opposition party agent was killed in his residence, police
and hospital sources said.
A policeman in Port Harcourt was hacked to death on Friday
night and another man was killed in the area of Omoku in north
Rivers on Saturday. Gunmen killed nine people in the same area a
week ago.
In middle belt city, Jos, a witness Abubakar Baba said a man
involved in trying to disrupt the vote was beaten by soldiers
and then shot dead while trying to run away. A man was killed in
southeastern Cross River state while trying to steal election
materials, a police spokesman said.
Legislative elections also held on March 28 shifted power
away from the PDP, which has run Nigeria since the end of
military rule in 1999, to the APC, and left Buhari's party with
a majority in both houses of parliament.
The APC sought on Saturday to build on its gains, while the
PDP hoped to claw back some power, especially in two
battlegrounds -- the megacity of Lagos, Nigeria's economic
engine generating up to a third of its GDP, and Rivers.
Outgoing Lagos APC governor Babatunde Fashola is credited
with transforming the metropolis of 21 million people and an
economy twice the size of Kenya's with infrastructure projects,
although he has also been criticised for slum clearance.
The new governors will take office in 29 states on May 29,
as will Buhari.
Biometric ballot cards distributed to 56.7 million people
were used for the first time in last month's vote, and helped
prevent fraudulent practices like multiple voting or ballot box
stuffing. They were again being used on Saturday.
"The card reader is the only way that rigging on a large
scale can be stopped in this country," Abubakar Momoh, of the
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Oludare Mayowa
in Lagos, Tife Owolabi in Port Harcourt, Lanre Ola in Maiduguri,
Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha and Garba Muhammed in Kebbi,
Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Rosalind
Russell)