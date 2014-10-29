ABUJA Oct 29 Nigeria's president Goodluck Jonathan will on Thursday collect a nomination form to be the ruling party candidate in presidential elections set for February next year, the presidency said on Wednesday, the first official confirmation of his widely expected plan to seek another term.

"President Jonathan thanks all Nigerians, members of the PDP, friends, associates who in sincere appreciation of the achievements of the administration in the last four years have been urging him to seek a second term in office," the statement by presidential spokesman Reuben Abati added. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)