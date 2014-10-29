ABUJA Oct 29 Nigeria's president Goodluck
Jonathan will on Thursday collect a nomination form to be the
ruling party candidate in presidential elections set for
February next year, the presidency said on Wednesday, the first
official confirmation of his widely expected plan to seek
another term.
"President Jonathan thanks all Nigerians, members of the
PDP, friends, associates who in sincere appreciation of the
achievements of the administration in the last four years have
been urging him to seek a second term in office," the statement
by presidential spokesman Reuben Abati added.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Alison Williams)