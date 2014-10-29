(Add details, background, quotes)
ABUJA Oct 29 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan's office confirmed on Wednesday that he will seek a
second term in office in elections set for February.
Jonathan, who had been widely expected to run again, will
collect a nomination form on Thursday to be the ruling party
candidate in the presidential vote, his spokesman said.
"President Jonathan thanks all Nigerians, members of the
PDP, friends, associates who in sincere appreciation of the
achievements of the administration in the last four years have
been urging him to seek a second term in office," presidential
spokesman Reuben Abati said in a statement emailed to press.
The announcement will be seen as a mere formality by the
Nigerian political class since Jonathan had already been adopted
as sole candidate by the board of the ruling People's Democratic
Party (PDP).
Jonathan's government has been beset by criticism over its
inability to end an insurgency by Boko Haram Islamists, for his
response to their abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls still
being held six months later, and for a raft of oil corruption
scandals.
However, the president still appears to be in a strong
position, partly because there is no clear alternative, but also
because Nigerian elections tend to be fought more on vast
patronage than on policy, which gives an encumbent in this
oil-rich state an advantage.
The battle lines between Jonathan and whoever wins the
nomination for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC)
are increasingly being drawn, with several defections both ways
over the past year.
Nigeria's lower house speaker and fourth most powerful
person, Aminu Tambuwal, defected to the opposition coalition on
Tuesday, boosting its bid to unseat Jonathan.
The top two contenders for the APC presidential ticket next
year are former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari and recently
defected vice president Atiku Abubakar. Both are Muslim
northerners, while Jonathan is a Christian southerner, which
will inevitably add an ethnic and sectarian dimension to the
contest.
In 2011 Buhari's defeat against Jonathan triggered three
days of bloodshed that left 800 dead and 65,000 displaced.
The APC's failure to agree on a leader has diminished its
support among Nigeria's elite and made it look weaker as the
polls approach.
Several lawmakers defected to the APC last December as it
gained momentum, but since then a number of powerful figures
have swung back to the president's camp.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Susan Fenton)