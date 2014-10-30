* Police say move is in line with constitution
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Oct 30 Nigerian police withdrew all
security guarding parliament speaker Aminu Tambuwal, the
country's fourth most powerful government official, a force
spokesman said on Thursday, after his defection to the
opposition coalition.
Tambuwal bolted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from
the ruling People's Democratic Party on Tuesday, a move boosting
the PDP campaign to unseat President Goodluck Jonathan in the
February 2015 election. He has not yet resigned
as speaker.
The vote is expected to be Nigeria's most closely contested
since the 1999 end of military rule and will come against the
backdrop of a growing threat to Africa's biggest economy and
energy producer posed by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents.
The withdrawal of Tambuwal's security detail indicates how
bitter the contest between Jonathan and his APC opponent could
become. The top two contenders for the APC ticket are former
military ruler Muhammadu Buhari and recently defected vice
president Atiku Abubakar.
Jonathan's office confirmed on Wednesday that he will seek a
second presidential term.
"In view of the recent defection by the Right Honourable
Aminu Waziri Tambuwal ... the Nigeria Police Force has
redeployed its personnel attached to his office," force
spokesman Emmanuel Ojukwu said in a statement.
After the vice president and senate president, the speaker
of the lower legislative house is third in the presidential line
of succession.
Senior Nigerian politicians usually travel with a whole
convoy of police cars and armed protection that provide security
and help them push through heavy traffic. Wealthy Nigerians
often simply hire federal police privately for this purpose.
Officials at Jonathan's PDP have hinted that Tambuwal should
resign as speaker, since he was elected on a PDP platform.
"The speaker knows full well what is needful and honourable
of him since his new party is in the minority," PDP spokesman
Olisa Metuh said in a statement on Tuesday.
The opposition rejected this.
"We wish to call on Nigerians to condemn this affront on the
fourth citizen of our nation and insult on our representatives
... It is the constitutional right of Tambuwal to freely
associate with any party of his choice," the chairman for the
APC in oil-producing Rivers state said in a statement.
Tambuwal's defection added to signs that the election may be
becoming more polarised around religion. Tambuwal is a northern
aristocrat from the powerful Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria's highest
Islamic authority, while Jonathan is a Christian southerner.
Such polarisation could lead to violence if it ignites
sectarian tensions after the results, analysts say, as happened
in 2011 when 800 people were killed in riots after Buhari lost.
