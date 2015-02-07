UPDATE 1-Sinopec's 2016 net profit rises 44 pct, helped by refining
* Sinopec expects 2017 capex to increase 44 pct (Adds detail)
ABUJA Feb 7 Nigeria has postponed the Feb. 14 presidential election by six weeks to March 28 due to security concerns, the chairman of the electoral commission told a press conference late on Saturday. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Sinopec expects 2017 capex to increase 44 pct (Adds detail)
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, March 24 Captains of small wooden dhows are carrying food and wares from the United Arab Emirates to war-torn Yemen. But supplies are falling even from this centuries-old Arabian sea route that is one of the last lifelines to a country on the brink of famine.