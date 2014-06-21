ONITSHA, Nigeria June 21 Large crowds of voters
gathered in Nigeria's southwest Ekiti state on Saturday for a
hotly contested local election that will be scrutinised for
fairness and signs of violence ahead of next year's national
poll.
The election for state governor - a powerful position in
Africa's biggest economy - will also be a barometer for
President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling People's Democratic Party
(PDP), which in 2015 is likely to see its sternest test since
sweeping to power after the end of military rule in 1998.
People started queuing up hours before the formal start of
voting at noon (1200 GMT), officials said.
"No adverse reports have been received from across the
state. There are rumours here and there which we are checking,"
said Ikechukwu Aduba, the official in charge of operations for
the election.
The United States will be watching the vote with "great
interest," Washington's ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle,
said in a statement. A free and peaceful election would help
demonstrate the credibility of the electoral system, he said.
Governors are among the most powerful figures in Africa's
largest oil producer. Some control budgets bigger than those of
many African countries and their influence carries a great deal
of weight in selecting presidential candidates.
In one early sign of tension, officials said the opposition
governor of the southern Rivers state was detained by security
forces on Thursday on his way into Ekiti for a party rally. The
authorities were not available for comment.
The main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was
created out of four regional parties last year - presenting a
nationwide challenge to the ruling movement.
Past, smaller, attempts at opposition alliances have fallen
apart. But the APC has been emboldened by the defection of
several governors from the ruling party last year.
It has also launched broadsides at Jonathan's handling of
the abduction of 200 girls from a school in northeast Nigeria by
Islamist militants in April.
The election pits the incumbent Kayode Fayemi, a member of
the APC, against former governor Ayo Fayose of the PDP. Opeyemi
Bamidele, a Labour Party lawmaker, is also running.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence following the 2011 presidential election,
Human Rights Watch has said. Rioting erupted mainly in the
mostly Muslim north after Jonathan, a Christian from the south,
won the vote.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwo; writing by David Dolan;
editing by Andrew Heavens)