By Anamesere Igboeroteonwo
ONITSHA, Nigeria June 21 Large numbers of
Nigerians voted on Saturday in a local election that officials
said was peaceful and fair, in what is likely to be seen as a
reassuring sign for next year's national poll.
The vote for governor of southwestern Ekiti state is seen as
a barometer for President Goodluck Jonathan's People's
Democratic Party (PDP), which is likely to see its sternest test
in 2015 since sweeping to power after the end of military rule
in 1998.
Voters started queuing up hours before the formal start of
voting at noon, officials said, with the polls closing four
hours later. The results are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Governors are among the most powerful figures in Africa's
largest economy. Some control budgets bigger than those of many
African countries and their influence carries a great deal of
weight in selecting presidential candidates.
The United States would be watching the vote with "great
interest", Washington's ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle,
said ahead of the polls, adding a free and peaceful election
would help demonstrate the credibility of the electoral system.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence following the 2011 presidential election,
Human Rights Watch has said. Rioting erupted mainly in the
mostly Muslim north after Jonathan, a Christian from the south,
won the vote.
"The election was free, fair, credible and transparent.
There was no report of violence anywhere," said Taiwo
Gbadegesin, a spokesman for the national electoral commission in
Ekiti, adding that security forcing were patrolling the state.
Nearly half a million people were registered to vote, and
local media showed long queues at polling stations.
"It was generally peaceful and violence free," said one
voter, Dele Ajani. "I hope 2015 will be the same."
However, in one sign of tension, officials said the
opposition governor of the southern Rivers state was detained by
security forces on Thursday on his way into Ekiti for a party
rally. Authorities were not available for comment.
The main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was
created out of four regional parties last year - presenting a
nationwide challenge to the ruling movement.
Past, smaller, attempts at opposition alliances have fallen
apart. But the APC has been emboldened by the defection of
several governors from the ruling party last year.
It has also criticised Jonathan's handling of the abduction
of 200 girls from a school in northeast Nigeria by Islamist
militants in April.
Ekiti is around 1,000 km (620 miles) southwest of Borno
state, where Boko Haram is based and where gunmen on Saturday
attacked a village, torching homes and killing "many", a witness
told Reuters.
The election pits the incumbent Kayode Fayemi, a member of
the APC, against former governor Ayo Fayose of the PDP. Opeyemi
Bamidele, a Labour Party lawmaker, is also running.
