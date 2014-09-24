* Contest for opposition ticket to challenge Jonathan
* Atiku Abubakar says Nigeria most divided for decades
* Feb. 2015 polls to be most closely fought since 1999
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Sept 24 Former Nigerian vice president
Atiku Abubakar declared a bid to run for president as the main
opposition coalition's candidate on Wednesday, ramping up a
contest for the only ticket that stands a chance of unseating
President Goodluck Jonathan.
Addressing supporters of the opposition All Progressives
Congress (APC) in the capital Abuja, Abubakar said Nigeria was
more divided than at any time since the 1960s civil war, and
pledged to end the insecurity and graft plaguing Africa's top
oil producer for decades. The APC holds a primary in December.
Abubakar, who defected to the APC from the ruling party in
February, faces a potentially divisive struggle with other
leading party officials, especially former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari, who ran against Jonathan in 2011 elections.
The board of Jonathan's ruling People's Democratic Party
(PDP) has settled on him as sole party candidate for the vote
scheduled for February 2015, which more or less guarantees he
will be accepted by the PDP.
Jonathan, a Christian southerner, has yet to officially
declare his intention to run, but is widely assumed to be going
for another term and campaign posters touting his achievements
have gone up all over Abuja.
"We cannot continue down this path," said Abubakar, a Muslim
northerner, wearing a light blue traditional agbada or robe.
"Our country is more divided today than at any time since the
end of the civil war," he told hundreds of supporters beating
drums and singing.
The build-up to the vote has coincided in a surge of
violence by Islamist sect Boko Haram, which grabbed
international attention by abducting more than 200 schoolgirls
in April. They remain in captivity.
"Unspeakable horrors are now being committed daily," said
Abubakar, a wealthy businessman with multiple interests.
Jonathan's assumed intention to run has been welcomed by
politicians from his powerbase in the largely Christian south
and but has riled many lawmakers from the mostly Muslim north.
The latter say Jonathan tore up an unwritten rule that power
should rotate between the north and south every two terms, when
he ran for president in 2011, after taking over from northern
president Umaru Yar'Adua, when he died in 2009.
Their anger reflects wider perceptions that power has
increasingly been concentrated in the more prosperous, oil-rich
south since the end of largely northern military rule in 1999.
More than 800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in
three days of violence in the north after Jonathan's 2011 win.
The APC was created out of four regional parties last year -
presenting a nationwide challenge. Its core support is in the
north and the religiously-mixed southwest, including the
commercial capital Lagos.
However, it could lose votes to Jonathan in the southwest if
its pick of a northern candidate proves divisive.
Abubakar listed the achievements of the government he was in
with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, including getting
Nigeria's debt written off and creating Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight corruption and fraud.
Jonathan has been beleaguered by defections of senior
figures, a string of oil sector corruption scandals and
criticism of his government's failure to rescue the girls.
Even so, he is considered favourite to win in polls in which
patronage often trumps policy.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)