* February election expected to be close
* Likely contest between north, south could trigger tensions
* Abubakar, Buhari lead race for opposition ticket
LAGOS, Dec 10 Nigeria's main opposition
coalition began a convention on Wednesday to select a candidate
to take on President Goodluck Jonathan in February, in what will
be the most closely fought election since the end of military
rule in 1999.
Two political heavyweights led the race for the opposition
All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket: former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, both
Muslims from the country's north.
Three other candidates have put their names forward to
challenge Jonathan, a southern Christian, who has come under
fire for his handling of the economy and a mounting insurgency
by Boko Haram Islamist militants.
Eight thousand delegates began gathering in Nigeria's
national stadium in the commercial capital Lagos, to vote for
their choice. Results are expected on Thursday.
Lagos traffic, bad at any time, ground to a standstill.
The ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) holds its primary
on Thursday -- a formality since Jonathan has already been
approved by its board as sole candidate.
The polls in February 14 will test whether Africa's biggest
economy and top oil producer can learn from past mistakes that
have often seen elections marred by fraud and violence.
They occur against a backdrop of a plunge in fiscal revenues
and a currency devaluation triggered by falling oil prices.
The likely contest between an opposition candidate from the
largely Muslim north and an incumbent from the mostly Christian
south sets up a regional and sectarian divide that could be a
flashpoint for trouble.
Jonathan's bid for a second elected term has upset northern
elites who argue he broken an unwritten deal that power rotate
between north and south every two terms. He ran in 2011, after
replacing northerner Umaru Yar'Adua, who died during his first
term in 2009.
Northern anger has also been fuelled by growing perceptions
of shift in power towards the more prosperous south. More than
800 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in three days of
rioting in the north after Jonathan's 2011 win against Buhari.
Buhari has huge grassroots support and is seen as one of the
few leaders in the country's history who was tough on corruption
after he seized power in a 1983 coup -- he was deposed himself
less than two years later.
Abubakar has largely campaigned on the achievements of his
government under ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, which include
getting Nigeria's debt written off and creating Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight graft and fraud.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)