ABUJA Feb 5 Nigeria's Council of State has
decided to stick with February 14 as the date for its
presidential election, Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha said
on Thursday.
"No decision was taken to change the date. The date remains
Feb. 14, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission)
reassured us that they are prepared to conduct the election,"
Okorocha told journalists.
The Council of State is made up of the country's two
presidential candidates, governors and former state leaders and
electoral commission chairman Attahiru Jega.
