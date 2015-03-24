Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
ABUJA, March 24 Nigeria's electoral commission head Attahiru Jega said on Tuesday about 56.7 million voter cards had been collected, representing about 82 percent of the registered electorate, by the close of distribution ahead of a March 28 election.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.