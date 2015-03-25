ABUJA, March 25 Nigeria will close its land and
sea borders from midnight on March 25 until midnight on March 28
to ensure security ahead of what are expected to be hotly
contested presidential and parliamentary elections, the foreign
ministry said on Wednesday.
"President Goodluck Jonathan has approved the closure of all
Nigeria's land and sea borders...to allow for peaceful conduct
of the forthcoming national elections," permanent secretary at
the ministry Abubakar Magaji said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Dominic Evans)