ABUJA, March 26 Nigeria's main presidential
candidates have signed a "peace accord" ahead of hotly contested
elections on Saturday in an effort to prevent religious or
ethnic violence, the government said on Thursday.
President Goodluck Jonathan is running against former
military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what looks set to be the
closest presidential race since military rule ended in 1999.
"Now that the campaigns have come to an end, we meet today
to renew our pledge for peaceful elections. We therefore call on
all fellow citizens of our dear country, and our party
supporters, to refrain from violence," said the emailed
statement, which was signed by the candidates.
In 2011, around 800 people died in Nigeria in post-election
violence and Western powers have been pressing both sides not to
stoke tensions, with U.S. President Barack Obama issuing a
direct appeal for calm this week.
It was the second such accord signed by the election
candidates this year, following an initial document released in
January. At that stage, elections were set for Feb. 14, but the
vote was subsequently delayed to March 28 because of violence
tied to an insurgency by Boko Haram Islamist militants.
Diplomats are especially concerned by the possibility of
violence in Bayelsa state should local candidate Jonathan lose
his bid for re-election.
The region suffered years of tumult, including attacks on
oil infrastructure, with calm only restored following the
successful implementation of an amnesty brokered in 2009 with
leaders of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta.
Obama earlier this week called on "leaders and candidates to
make it clear to their supporters that violence has no place in
democratic elections, and that they will not incite, support or
engage in any kind of violence".
In a letter to Jonathan, British Prime Minister David
Cameron also called for transparent and violence-free elections.
"As Africa's biggest democracy, successful elections in
Nigeria are important not only for Nigeria's future, but as a
signal to the rest of Africa," Cameron was quoted as saying by
the British embassy in Abuja on Thursday.
The embassy added that Cameron was would give a
multinational African force 5 million pounds ($7.4 million) to
tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.
