LAGOS, April 12 Nigeria's All Progressives Congress, the party of president elect Muhammadu Buhari, retained the Lagos state governorship on Sunday after its candidate Akinwunmi Ambode won 811,547 votes, the electoral commission said.

For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, the governor of Lagos and the president will be from the same party when they come into power on May 29. (Reporting By Oludare Mayowa, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)