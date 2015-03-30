ABUJA, March 30 Nigerian opposition candidate
Muhammadu Buhari built a lead of 2.7 million votes with all but
six states counted on Monday, raising the prospect of a ballot
box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago
via a military coup.
The margin is close enough that President Goodluck Jonathan,
currently with around 10 million votes, could still defeat him
if the remaining states, many of them Jonathan strongholds,
tally in his favour.
Below is a state-by-state table of provisional and final
results tallied by Reuters from INEC announcements in various
states and at the counting centre in Abuja.
STATE JONATHAN (PDP) BUHARI (APC)
LAGOS 632327 792460
OGUN 207950 308290
ONDO 299889 251368
OSUN 249929 383603
OYO 303376 528620
KWARA 132602 302146
NIGER
KEBBI 100,972 568,020
ZAMFARA * 92227 403143
SOKOTO 152199 671926
KADUNA 484,085 1,127,760
FCT 157,195 146399
KOGI 149987 264851
EDO 286869 208469
DELTA
BAYELSA * 208,778 2,009
RIVERS 1,487,075 69,238
IMO 559185 133253
ANAMBRA 660762 17926
EBONYI
BENUE
NASSARAWA 273460 236838
PLATEAU 549615 429140
KANO 215779 1903999
KATSINA 98,937 1,345,441
JIGAWA 142904 885988
BAUCHI * 60150 853635
TARABA 853635
ENUGU 553003 14157
CROSS RIVERS * 390011 24737
AKWA IBOM 953304 58411
GOMBE 96873 361245
ABIA 368,303.00 13,394.00
YOBE
ADAMAWA 156000 226,735
BORNO * 14,090 233,386
EKITI 176,466 120331
TOTAL 10,214,302 12,886,918
* Denotes partial results because most but not all local
government areas have been tallied.
