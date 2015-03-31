ABUJA, March 31 Three decades after seizing
power in a military coup, Muhammadu Buhari became the first
Nigerian to oust an opponent via the ballot box, putting him in
charge of Africa's biggest economy and one of its most important
but turbulent democracies.
Below is a state-by-state table of provisional and final
results tallied by Reuters from Nigeria's Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) announcements in various states and
at the central counting centre in Abuja.
STATE JONATHAN (PDP) BUHARI (APC)
LAGOS 632,327 792,460
OGUN 207,950 308,290
ONDO 251,368 299,889
OSUN 249,929 383,603
OYO 303,376 528,620
KWARA 132,602 302,146
NIGER 149,222 657,678
KEBBI 100,972 567,883
ZAMFARA 144,833 612,202
SOKOTO 152,199 671,926
KADUNA 484,085 1,127,760
FCT 157,195 146,399
KOGI 149,987 264,851
EDO 286,869 208,469
DELTA 1,211,405 48,910
BAYELSA 361,209 5,194
RIVERS 1,487,075 69,238
IMO 559,185 133,253
ANAMBRA 660,762 17,926
EBONYI 323,653 19,518
BENUE 303,737 373,961
NASSARAWA 273,460 236,838
PLATEAU 549,615 429,140
KANO 215,779 1,903,999
KATSINA 98,937 1,345,441
JIGAWA 142,904 885,988
BAUCHI 86,085 931,598
TARABA 310,800 261,326
ENUGU 553,003 14,157
CROSS RIVERS 414,863 28,368
AKWA IBOM 953,304 58,411
GOMBE 96,873 361,245
ABIA 368,303.00 13,394.00
YOBE 25,526 446,265
ADAMAWA 251,664 374,701
BORNO 25,640 473,543
EKITI 176,466 120,331
TOTAL 12,853,162 15,424,921
% TOTAL VALID VOTES 45.45 54.55
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)