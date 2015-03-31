TransCanada gets presidential permit for Keystone XL
March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ABUJA, March 31 Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari was heading for a win against President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, with 14.6 million votes to Jonathan's 11.3 million and only two out 36 states left to count, a Reuters tally showed. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Joe Hemba in Damaturu; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd