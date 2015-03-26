China launches new year-long inspection into air pollution in north
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's environment ministry said it will send 5,600 inspectors on a year-long investigation into the sources of air pollution in major northern cities.
WASHINGTON, March 26 The top U.S. diplomat for Africa will travel to Nigeria for the country's March 28 election, the State Department said on Thursday.
It said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa, will lead a U.S. observation mission for Saturday's presidential election.
President Goodluck Jonathan is running against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what looks set to be the closest presidential race since military rule ended in 1999. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)
* U.S. crude stocks up 1.6 mln barrels to record 535.5 mln barrels
SINGAPORE, April 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices.