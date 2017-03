PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Jan 16 Unknown assailants threw dynamite at an opposition coalition secretariat in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta on Friday, destroying the building but not claiming any casualties, police and party officials said.

"Around 3 a.m. today the youths attacked the APC secretariat at Ngor. The entire building was razed to the ground. I'm calling on the commissioner of police to investigate the matter," local opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) official Ikwut Emmanuel said of the incident in Rivers state. (Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Hugh Lawson)