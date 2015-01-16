(Adds Gombe suicide bombing, paragraph 7)
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Jan 16 Unknown
assailants threw dynamite at opposition coalition offices in
Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta on Friday, destroying the
building but not claiming any casualties, police and party
officials said.
"Around 3 a.m. today the youths attacked the APC secretariat
at Ngor. The entire building was razed to the ground in the
fire. I'm calling on the commissioner of police to investigate
the matter," said local opposition All Progressives Congress
(APC) official Ikwut Emmanuel.
Ahmed Muhammad, a police spokesman, confirmed the incident
in Rivers state, but said he had no details as the blaze was
still being investigated.
Nigeria holds presidential and governorship elections on
Feb. 14 that are likely to be its closest since the end of
military rule in 1999, with President Goodluck Jonathan facing
off against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.
Violence is rising ahead of voting, and Rivers state, where
outgoing Governor Rotimi Ameachi defected to the APC in 2013, is
considered one of the major flashpoints.
Nigeria has a history of political thuggery and intimidation
that have often marred its polls. Violence by Islamist group
Boko Haram, which wants to establish an Islamic state in
northeast Nigeria, is also surging ahead of the election.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a market in the
northeast Nigerian city of Gombe on Friday, killing at least six
people and wounding 10, emergency workers on the scene said.
Security is a major campaign issue for candidates in the
election and Jonathan has been criticised for not doing more to
tackle the insurgency. His arch rival Buhari was seen as tough
on security when he was a military ruler in the 1980s.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Hugh Lawson and Crispian Balmer)