* Boko Haram has attacked Gombe several times
* Deadly violence on the rise ahead of elections
* ICC warns Nigerian leaders not to whip up violence
By Afolabi Sotunde
GOMBE, Nigeria, Feb 2 A car bomb went off near a
stadium in the northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Monday, a
few minutes after President Goodluck Jonathan left a party rally
there, killing one person and wounding 18.
A Reuters photographer said the bomb exploded about 200
metres (220 yards) from the stadium, engulfing the car in
flames, while residents fled in panic.
A hospital source said one body had been brought in and 18
people were being treated for wounds, some of them serious.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although
suspicion is likely to fall on Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, which has attacked Gombe several times. On Sunday a
suicide bombing near a mosque in the market area there killed
five people and wounded eight.
Nigeria is due to hold a presidential election on Feb. 14,
pitting the ruling People's Democratic Party's (PDP) Jonathan
against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari for the
opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).
Both candidates are wrapping up their campaigns for what is
expected to be the most closely fought election since the end of
military rule in 1999.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has warned Nigeria's
leaders not to stir up violence around the poll.
APC supporters and the ruling PDP have already clashed in
street battles that have killed several people.
Boko Haram militants are stepping up their campaign of
violence ahead of the election. The military repelled an attack
by insurgents on the outskirts of the northeast's main city of
Maiduguri on Sunday, their second assault in a week on a city
they hope to make the capital of a breakaway Islamist state.
The Islamist group has become the main security threat to
the stability of Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and top oil
producer, and is a major campaign issue for Buhari, seen as
tough on security when he was a military leader in the 1980s.
The insurgents also increasingly threaten Nigeria's
neighbours, and both Chadian and Cameroonian troops have fought
them in the past few days.
The group has killed thousands of people, many of them
civilians, and kidnapped hundreds while the government has
struggled to forge an effective response.
Also on Monday, three bombs in succession struck High Court
buildings in different parts of Nigeria's oil producing hub of
Rivers state, causing no casualties, police said.
(Additional reporting by Emma Ande; Writing by Tim Cocks and
Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)