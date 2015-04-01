WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday commended Nigerian President-elect Muhammadu Buhari
and current President Goodluck Jonathan following the African
nation's first democratic transfer of power, and he praised the
country's commitment to democracy.
"I urge President-Elect Buhari and President Jonathan to
repeat their calls to their supporters to continue to respect
the election outcomes, focus on unifying the country, and
together lead Nigeria through a peaceful transition," Obama said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)