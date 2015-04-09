ABUJA, April 9 - Below is a table of the latest available results from constituencies declared in Nigeria's March 28 national assembly elections, according to data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.

The figures show the number of seats won by each party. Results are still awaited from constituencies where the vote was either delayed or inconclusive. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Number of

seats won

APC 214 PDP 125 Others parties* 10 Number of constituencies declared: 349 out of 360

SENATE

Number of

seats won

APC 62 PDP 45

Number of constituencies declared: 107 out of 109 PARTIES PDP - People's Democratic Party (ruling party) APC - All Progressives Congress Other parties: Labour, APGA, and Accord (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tim Cocks)