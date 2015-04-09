Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
ABUJA, April 9 - Below is a table of the latest available results from constituencies declared in Nigeria's March 28 national assembly elections, according to data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.
The figures show the number of seats won by each party. Results are still awaited from constituencies where the vote was either delayed or inconclusive. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Number of
seats won
APC 214 PDP 125 Others parties* 10 Number of constituencies declared: 349 out of 360
SENATE
Number of
seats won
APC 62 PDP 45
Number of constituencies declared: 107 out of 109 PARTIES PDP - People's Democratic Party (ruling party) APC - All Progressives Congress Other parties: Labour, APGA, and Accord (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tim Cocks)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.