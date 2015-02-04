ABUJA Feb 4 Nigeria may delay its Feb. 14 presidential elections if the number of voter I.D. cards the electoral commission (INEC) can distribute by Feb. 8 is too low, an electoral commissioner told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Let's see how the PVC (permanent voter card) distribution goes by Feb 8, then maybe," Amina Zachary, a commissioner for the Independent Nigerian Electoral Committee said on the sidelines of a news conference, when asked whether or not the date could be changed.

She made it clear that no decision had been taken. INEC extended its deadline for voters to collect their cards to Feb 8, but only 44 million out of 68.8 million have been distributed so far, with just 10 days to go before the poll. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Tim Cocks)