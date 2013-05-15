MAIDUGURI/YOLA, Nigeria, May 15 - Nigerian troops moved into
cities in the northeast on Wednesday, after President Goodluck
Jonathan declared a state of emergency there in response to an
Islamist insurgency.
Residents and Reuters journalists saw army trucks carrying
soldiers enter the cities of Yola, capital of Adamawa state, and
Maiduguri after Jonathan declared the emergency on Tuesday in
three states - Borno, Yobe and Adamawa - following attacks on
government targets by militants of the Boko Haram group.
Military officials in the northeast and at headquarters in
the capital Abuja were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza, Emmanuel Ande, Tim Cocks and
Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)