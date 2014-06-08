KANO, Nigeria, June 8 Nigeria's former central
bank governor was named Emir of Kano on Sunday making an
outspoken critic of the government's record on corruption one of
the most influential leaders in the largely Muslim north.
Lamido Sanusi was suspended from his post at the bank in
February by President Goodluck Jonathan, a southern Christian -
a decision that worried international investors.
His move into such a revered position after the death of his
great uncle the last emir on Friday, could unsettle some in
Jonathan's administration which rules over a religiously-divided
country and is facing national elections in 2015.
(Reporting by Haruna Mohamed; Writing by Andrew Heavens;
Editing by Sophie Hares)