LONDON Jan 23 Italy's Eni plans to
deepen its involvement in Nigeria's energy industry, increasing
oil and gas exploration and helping to restore one of the
country's ailing refineries, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi and Nigeria's Minister of
State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuele Ibe Kachikwu, met in
Rome this week to sign several memorandums of understanding
(MOU) to "further strengthen" Eni's involvement in Nigeria.
Eni said it will "intensify" oil and gas exploration,
onshore and offshore, including deepwater sites. The plan stands
in contrast to majors such as Royal Dutch Shell, which
are looking to divest onshore holdings that are subject to
widespread theft, sabotage and attacks by militant groups. [reut.rs/2iXsRDV
]
Eni's own Brass River crude oil grade has been under force
majeure since a pipeline blast in May 2016. Eni currently has
equity in 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil equivalent.
The company's promise to work with the Petroleum Ministry to
rehabilitate and "enhance" the Port Harcourt oil refinery, also
represents a long-sought partnership for Nigeria's government,
which has been trying to reduce costly imported oil products.
The imports are consuming a large portion of the nation's
scarce foreign currency but the run-down state of the refineries
themselves, which are also subject to frequent pipeline attacks,
has hampered progress.
Kachikwu previously said that Chevron was interested in
working on the Warri refinery and Total was interested in
Kaduna.
Eni also said it plans to press forward with long-standing
plans to double power generation capacity at the 480 megawatt
Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP)in Delta state, which was
built by Eni's local subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company.
