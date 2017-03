ABUJA, April 22 Nigerian LNG (NLNG) said on Monday that it had lifted a force majeure on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), after Royal Dutch Shell resumed supplies to the 22 million tonnes-a-year terminal.

NLNG spokeswoman Anne Marie Palmer-Ikuku said it was able to lift the force majeure when Shell lifted its own, after the oil major completed repairs to a leak in a gas pipeline.

Shell declared the force majeure in February, cutting LNG supplies to the terminal, after the line was sabotaged by suspected oil thieves.