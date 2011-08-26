UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 26 Oil thieves caused a fire this week on a Nigerian pipeline owned by Italian oil firm Agip , a government official said on Friday.
Agip, subsidiary of multinational energy firm Eni, was not immediately available for comment.
"The people were trying to open a crude loading point and it caught fire, the facility is owned by Agip," said Iyenimi Sling, a government official of Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta.
"The incident occurred on Wednesday and lasted to the wee hours of Thursday." The trunkline affected feeds crude to the Obama flowstation, he said. (Reporting by Samuel Tife; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.