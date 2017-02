YENAGOA Nigeria Oct 3 A pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta owned by Italian energy firm Eni has been damaged and is leaking oil into the creeks, local industry sources and witnesses said.

There was no immediate comment from the company.

The pipeline is located in Nembe, Bayelsa state, a region which has been the scene of sabotage attacks in recent months by local residents who say oil companies have broken agreements to supply provisions in exchange for pumping oil.

Foreign oil firms working in Africa's largest oil industry say the majority of oil spills are caused by oil theft and sabotage. (Reporting by Samuel Tife; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Keiron Henderson)