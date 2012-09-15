YENAGOA, Nigeria, Sept 15 Italian oil firm Eni
said on Saturday an oil spill near its facilities in
the Niger Delta had been contained, but local people said the
pollution had spread and damaged their fishing.
Eni said the spill occurred last week about 10 km (six
miles) from the Obama flowstation in Bayelsa state.
"We do not yet have information either on the causes or the
amount of oil affected," an Eni spokesman told Reuters.
Oil spills are common in Nigeria, where enforcement of
environmental regulations is lax and armed gangs frequently
damage pipelines to steal crude.
Local community leaders said the spill came from an Eni
pipeline and had spread into creeks and waterways. They
complained oil companies had not properly cleaned up previous
spills.
"Oil companies operating in the Niger Delta are now using
harmful chemicals ... which is injurious to both sea foods,
living organisms and human beings," said Nengi James, Chairman
of the Oil and Gas Committee of Nembe Kingdom.
Decades of oil production in the delta, where Africa's
second-longest river empties into the Atlantic, have turned
parts of it into a wasteland of oily water and dead mangroves.
Thousands of barrels are spilled every year.
