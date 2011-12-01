(Adds detail, background)
LAGOS Dec 1 Pan African lender Ecobank
Transnational (ETI) said on Thursday it had obtained a
$285 million loan from South Africa's Nedbank to
support ETI's acquisition of Nigerian rival Oceanic Bank and
consolidate its footprint on the continent.
ETI said Nedbank will be able to convert the loan into 20
percent equity in Ecobank in 24 to 36 months, which will deepen
the strategic relationship between the two lenders.
"By the terms of the alliance agreement, the two banks have
begun to discuss the possibility of integrating more tightly in
order to better exploit the obvious synergies in geography,
customer base and cultural affinity," ETI Chief Executive Arnold
Ekpe said in a statement.
Ecobank said the agreement also gives it the possibility of
taking a stake in Nedbank, subject to regulatory approvals and
other geographic considerations.
ETI told Reuters last week it would complete merging the
operations of its Nigerian unit with those of Oceanic Bank by
the end of next year.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)