After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LAGOS, July 30 Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to $200 million, up 58 percent from $127 million in the same period a year ago.
Ecobank, which has gained 28 percent since the start of the year, was trading flat at 14.45 naira per share at 1007 GMT.
The top-tier bank said gross earnings grew to $947 million during the six months to June 30, as against $765 million in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.