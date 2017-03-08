LAGOS, March 8 Nigerian banks have asked Abu
Dhabi-listed telecom group Etisalat to inject fresh
equity into Etisalat Nigeria after the affiliate missed a
payment on its $1.2 billion loan, a senior banking source told
Reuters.
The banking source with knowledge of matter said Etisalat
Nigeria had given notice to Nigerian lenders that it would miss
a February payment which triggered a debt discussion, adding
that they were yet to agree on terms.
The source said lenders have asked Etisalat Nigeria to
convert shareholder loans on their books into equity and inject
fresh capital to free up its cash flows, in addition to asking
that its parent firm to increase its 40 percent stake in the
affiliate.
