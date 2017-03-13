DUBAI/LAGOS, March 13 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat
is considering a sale of its stake in Etisalat Nigeria after the
local unit defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan payment but wants
the unit's debt restructured before it starts the sale process,
two sources told Reuters.
Etisalat is due to meet with local lenders in Nigeria on
Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss the loan default, the source
said, adding that the Abu Dhabi listed company was keen to
resolve the loan issue and would look for a good price to sell
its stake.
Ahmed Bin Ali, senior vice president at Etisalat, said
Etisalat Group does not comment on rumours or market
speculation. Etisalat Nigeria could not be reached for comment.
